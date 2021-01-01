Tibagy



From: Mundu Berria

Posted: 2021-01-01 02:30

Posted: 2021-01-01 02:30



Xiaomi Mi 11 Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- 5G Network: Yes



- Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.2 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 2.0



- GPS A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC



- Dimensions: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm (Glass) / 8.6 mm (Leather)



- Weight: 196 Grams (Glass) / 194 Grams (Leather)



- Display 6,81" Amoled QHD+ (~515 PPI Pixel Density) With HDR10+, 1500 Nits, 120Hz Rate Refresh And Corning Gorilla Glass Victus



- 128 Or 256 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 3.1)



- No Expansive Memory Up



- 8 Or 12 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5



- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (1x Cortex-X1 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Cortex-A78 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Cortex-A55 1.80 GHz)

(SemiConductor Technology 5 nm+ LPP)



- GPU Adreno 660 (@747MHz)



- Android 11 With MIUI 12.5



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Triple Camera System 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle And Macro) With OIS, EIS And Dual Led Flash



- CamCorder 8K (4320p @24/30 FPS) With EIS And HDR Mode



- 20 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With Fixed Focus, Display Flash And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @60 FPS)



- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display, Optical)



- Stereo Speakers



- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4600 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 55W



- Available In Black, White, Blue, Purple, Khaki Colors

[ This Message was edited by: Tibagy on 2021-01-01 01:45 ]