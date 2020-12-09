simonq



Posts: 1

PM

Posted: 2020-12-09 19:52

Posted: 2020-12-09 19:52

Operate your phone on PC safely and easily.

All brand of Android phone supported, WiFi and USB connection, multi touch, share clipboard and more.

anl.ink

Available on Windows 32bit and 64bit

[img]//www.esato.com/board/img.php?id=161339[/img]



Features

All Android Phone

Google, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, Mi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and more.

Large Screen

No more tiny screen, enjoy large screen experience on your monitor.

WiFi and USB

WiFi connection for more convenient, USB connection for fluency.

Multi Touch

Gesture supported if you can touch your monitor screen.

Faster Typing

Improve typing speed by using your keyboard while Instagram or Facebook.

Shared Clipboard

Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V is also working between your phone and computer.

Free for personal use, try it today.

anl.ink