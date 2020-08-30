Esato
News Forum Phones Photos Reviews Themes Wallpapers

Forum > General discussions > Other manufacturers > Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Announced

Author Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Announced
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-08-30 05:30
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post


Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Key Features:

- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600

- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.0 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)

- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass And Galileo

- Dimensions: 165.1 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm

- Weight: 230 Grams.

- Display 6,67" Amoled FullHD+ (~395 PPI Pixel Density) With 90 Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ And Corning Gorilla Glass 6

- 256 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 3.1)

- Expansive Memory Up 1 Terabyte

- 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5

- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (1 x Kyro 585 3.10 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+)

- GPU Adreno 650 (Octa - Core Graphics @743 Mhz)

- Android 10 With ZenUI 7

- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)

- Motorized Rotating Triple Camera System 64 + 12 + 8 MP (Wide Angle + Ultra Wide Angle/Macro + Telephoto) With OIS, EIS, 3X Optical Zoom, HDR And Dual Flash Led

- CamCorder 8K UltraHD (4320p @30 FPS) And Slow Motion Video 4K UltraHD (2160P @120 fps) With OIS, EIS, Auto HDR And Nokia OZO Audio Processing

- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Side-Mounted, Capacitive)

- Stereo Speakers

- Standard Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh (Non Removable) With 30W Fast-Charging And QC4.0+/USB Power Delivery

- Available In Aurora Black And Pastel White Colors
[ This Message was edited by: Tibagy on 2020-08-30 04:40 ]
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-08-30 05:40
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Go Official With Triple Flip Cam And 90Hz OLED Display

https://www.gsmarena.com/asus[....]hz_oled_display-news-44913.php
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-08-30 05:45
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post
The First Asus Zenfone 7 Promo Video Touts The First Ever Triple Flip Camera

https://www.gsmarena.com/the_[....]ple_flip_camera-news-44934.php
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-08-30 05:50
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post
The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Feature Nokia OZO Audio Processing

https://www.gsmarena.com/the_[....]udio_processing-news-44984.php
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-08-30 05:55
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Hands-On Review

https://www.gsmarena.com/asus[....]7_pro_hands_on-review-2152.php
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-08-30 06:00
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro: UNBOXING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_cB7vbNZuQ
Access the forum with a mobile phone via esato.mobi
Archive
Sitemap | Contact | About   