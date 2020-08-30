Tibagy



Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.0 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)



- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass And Galileo



- Dimensions: 165.1 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm



- Weight: 230 Grams.



- Display 6,67" Amoled FullHD+ (~395 PPI Pixel Density) With 90 Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ And Corning Gorilla Glass 6



- 256 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 3.1)



- Expansive Memory Up 1 Terabyte



- 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5



- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (1 x Kyro 585 3.10 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)

(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+)



- GPU Adreno 650 (Octa - Core Graphics @743 Mhz)



- Android 10 With ZenUI 7



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Motorized Rotating Triple Camera System 64 + 12 + 8 MP (Wide Angle + Ultra Wide Angle/Macro + Telephoto) With OIS, EIS, 3X Optical Zoom, HDR And Dual Flash Led



- CamCorder 8K UltraHD (4320p @30 FPS) And Slow Motion Video 4K UltraHD (2160P @120 fps) With OIS, EIS, Auto HDR And Nokia OZO Audio Processing



- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Side-Mounted, Capacitive)



- Stereo Speakers



- Standard Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh (Non Removable) With 30W Fast-Charging And QC4.0+/USB Power Delivery



- Available In Aurora Black And Pastel White Colors

