Forum > General discussions > Other manufacturers > Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Announced

Author Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Announced
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Posted: 2020-08-12 05:00
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Key Features:

- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600

- 5G Network: Yes

- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)

- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo And QZSS

- Dimensions: 162.4 x 75.1 x 9.5 mm

- Weight: 221,8 Grams.

- Display 6,67" Super Amoled FullHD+ (~386 PPI Pixel Density) With HDR 10+, 120Hz Rate Refresh, 180Hz Touch Sensing And Corning Gorilla Glass 5

- 128, 256 Or 512 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 3.1)

- No Expansive Memory Up

- 8, 12 Or 16 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5

- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)

- GPU Adreno 650

- Android 10 With MIUI 12 UI

- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)

- Quadruple Camera System 48 MP + 20 MP + 12 + 48 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle, Portrait And Telephoto) With OIS, Laser Auto Focus, Optical Zoom 2X, Optical Zoom 5X, 120X Hybrid Zoom And Dual Led Flash (True Tone)

- CamCorder 8K (4320p @24 FPS) With EIS, HDR Mode And Super Slow Motion FullHD (1080p @960 FPS)

- 20 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With Fixed Focus, Display Flash And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @30 FPS)

- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display)

- Stereo Speakers

- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic

- IP65/IP68 Certified (Dust/Water Proof Over 1.5 Meter And 30 Minutes)

- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4500 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 50W

- Available In Pearl White And Starry Blue Colors
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Posted: 2020-08-12 05:05
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Comes With 120mm Optical Tele, 120Hz Display And More

https://www.dpreview.com/news[....]0mm-optical-tele-120hz-display
davidsic
Samsung Galaxy S 4
Joined: May 30, 2004
Posts: > 500
From: Belgium
Posted: 2020-08-12 09:39
Only for China https://www.gsmarena.com/the_xiaomi_mi_10_ultra_and_k30_ultra_are_china_only-news-44712.php
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Posted: 2020-08-14 02:10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Unboxing And Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppSGILGnp7Q
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Posted: 2020-08-14 02:15
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra - The New Number 1 Smartphone Camera

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_1I88ucdWw
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Posted: 2020-08-14 02:20
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Camera Review By DXOMARK

https://www.dxomark.com/xiaomi-mi-10-ultra-camera-review/

P.S: The New Leader DXOMARK Ranking
