Author Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Announced
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-05-21 04:45
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Key Features:

- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600

- 5G Network: Yes

- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)

- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo And QZSS

- Dimensions: 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

- Weight: 219 Grams.

- Display 6,67" Super Amoled FullHD+ (~386 PPI Pixel Density) With HDR 10+ And Corning Gorilla Glass 5

- 128 Or 256 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 3.0)

- No Expansive Memory Up

- 6 Or 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5

- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)

- GPU Adreno 650 (Octa Core Graphics @587 Mhz)

- Android 10 With MIUI 11 UI

- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)

- Quadruple Camera System 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 + 2 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle, Macro/Telephoto And Depth) With EIS, Optical Zoom 2X And Dual Led Flash True Tone

- CamCorder 8K (4320p @30 FPS) With EIS, HDR Mode And Super Slow Motion FullHD (1080p @960 FPS)

- 20 MP Mechanical Pop-Up Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With Fixed Focus, Display Flash And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @30 FPS)

- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display)

- Stereo Speakers

- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic

- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4700 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Charging 30W, 100% In 63 Min

- Available In Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, Cyber Gray Colors
[ This Message was edited by: Tibagy on 2020-05-21 04:00 ]
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-05-21 05:00
Poco Announces New Poco F2 Pro An Affordable Flagship

https://www.anandtech.com/sho[....]-f2-pro-an-affordable-flagship
