News
Forum
Phones
Photos
Reviews
Themes
Wallpapers
Forum
>
Sony Ericsson / Sony
>
General
> Ericsson EF738
New Topic
Post Reply
Visitors browsing this topic: 3
Add to Bookmarks
Posts:
New posts
24 hours
Hot
Top 20
Account:
Inbox / PM
Login
Register
Help
Search
Author
Ericsson EF738
Zb
Joined: Oct 27, 2014
Posts: 6
PM
Posted: 2020-05-14 14:11
Hello, I am looking for a troubleshooting guide for Ericsson EF738. After switching on, it switches off in 5 seconds.
Access the forum with a mobile phone via
esato.mobi
New Topic
Reply
Archive
Sitemap
|
Contact
|
About