OnePlus 8 Pro Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- 5G Network: n2, n5, n66, n41, n71



- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)



- GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, SBAS And A-GPS



- Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm



- Weight: 199 Grams.



- Display 6,78" Fluid Amoled (~513 PPI Pixel Density) With HDR10, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Corning Gorila Glass 6



- 128 Or 256 GigaBytes Internal Memory (UFS 3.0)



- No Expansive Memory Up



- 8 Or 12 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5



- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)

(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)



- GPU Adreno 650



- OxygenOS 10.0 Based On Android™ 10



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Quadruple Camera System 48 MP + 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle, Telephoto And Depth Field) With OIS, EIS, 3X Optical Zoom, Multi Autofocus (All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF+LAF+CAF) And Dual Led Flash



- CamCorder 4K (2160p @60/30 FPS) With OIS, EIS And Slow Motion FullHD (1080p @120 FPS)



- 16 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With EIS, HDR, Display Flash And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @30 FPS)



- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display, Optical)



- Stereo Speakers



- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4510 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 30W



- Available In Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue And Onyx Black Colors

