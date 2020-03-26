|
|Huawei P40 Pro Announced
|Tibagy
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Huawei P40 Pro Key Features:
- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
- Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct/HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP, NFC, InfraRed, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector And USB Host 3.1
- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo And QZSS
- Dimensions: 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm
- Weight: 209 Grams.
- Display 6,58" Oled QHD+ (~441 PPI Pixel Density) With Awalys On Display, 90Hz High-Refresh Rate, DCI-P3 And HDR10
- 256 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 2.1)
- Expansive Memory Up To 256 GigaBytes (NM Card)
- 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR4X
- CPU HiSilicon Kirin 990 (Dual - Core 2.86 GHz Cortex A76, Dual - Core 2.36 GHz Cortex A76 And Quad - Core 1.95 GHz Cortex A55)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+EUV)
- GPU Mali-G76 MP16 (HexaDeca Core Graphics @720 MHz)
- NPU Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-Network Processing Unit)
- Android 10 (AOSP + HMS) With Emotion UI 10.1
- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)
- Quadruple Camera System 50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP + Tof Camera (Wide Angle + Ultra Wide Angle + TelePhoto + 3D Depth Sensing Camera), Leica Optics, Variable Aperture (Software), OIS, EIS, 10 X Optical Zoom, 3 X Optical Zoom, Laser Autofocus And Flash Led
- CamCorder UltraHD (2160p @60/30 FPS), FullHD (1080p @960/120/60/30 FPS) And Slow Motion HD (720p @7680 FPS) With EIS
- Dual Camera System 32 MP + TOF 3D Front Facing Camera With Auto Focus, Display Flash And HDR (2160p @60 FPS Video Capture And VideoCalling)
- Fingerprint (Under Display)
- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4200 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 40W
- Build: Front/Back Glass (Gorilla Glass 6) And Aluminum Frame
- IP68 Rated For Dust And Water Resistance
- Virtual Triple Antenna
- Available In Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White And Black Colors
[ This Message was edited by: Tibagy on 2020-03-27 01:00 ]
Technical Specifications Selfie Camera:
Technical Specifications Quadruple Camera System:
Main Camera Sensor Size P40 Pro And Competition
P40 Pro Vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs. P30 Pro Vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max: Shootout
https://www.gsmarena.com/huaw[....]ro_max_shootout-news-42272.php
Amazing Review
https://www.gsmarena.com/huawei_p40_pro-review-2089.php
|Supa_Fly
Joined: Apr 16, 2002
Posts: > 500
From: Toronto, Ontario
hmmm ... this gets Bluetooth v5.1 yet no 802.11ax (WiFi 6) ?
It gets 40W wireless charging (!!!) is there even a Qi charging mat that can push that to this phone (and safely) yet?
EDIT: gsmarena claims it does have 802.11az (WiFi 6) ... can we confirm and update the first post on this thread please?
3.5mm headset jack: 32-bit/384kHz (vs Xperia 1 mark II's 24-bit/192kHz audio) nobody is going to tell the difference even audiophile purists!
Thx
[ This Message was edited by: Supa_Fly on 2020-03-27 05:16 ]
