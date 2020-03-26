Tibagy



Huawei P40 Pro+ Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- 5G Network: Yes



- Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct/HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP, NFC, InfraRed, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector And USB Host 3.1



- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo And QZSS



- Dimensions: 158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm



- Weight: 226 Grams.



- Display 6,58" Oled QHD+ (~441 PPI Pixel Density) With Awalys On Display, 90Hz High-Refresh Rate, DCI-P3 And HDR10



- 512 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 2.1)



- Expansive Memory Up To 256 GigaBytes (NM Card)



- 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR4X



- CPU HiSilicon Kirin 990 (Dual - Core 2.86 GHz Cortex A76, Dual - Core 2.36 GHz Cortex A76 And Quad - Core 1.95 GHz Cortex A55)

(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+EUV)



- GPU Mali-G76 MP16 (HexaDeca Core Graphics @720 MHz)



- NPU Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-Network Processing Unit)



- Android 10 (AOSP + HMS) With Emotion UI 10.1



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Quintuple Camera System 50 MP + 40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + Tof Camera (Wide Angle + Ultra Wide Angle + TelePhoto 3X+ TelePhoto 10X + 3D Depth Sensing Camera), Leica Optics, Variable Aperture (Software), OIS, EIS, 3 And 10X Optical Zoom, Laser Autofocus And Flash Led



- CamCorder UltraHD (2160p @60/30 FPS), FullHD (1080p @960/120/60/30 FPS) And Slow Motion HD (720p @7680 FPS) With EIS



- Dual Camera System 32 MP + TOF 3D Front Facing Camera With Auto Focus, Display Flash And HDR (2160p @60 FPS Video Capture And VideoCalling)



- Fingerprint (Under Display)



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4200 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 40W



- Build: Front/Back Glass (Gorilla Glass 6) And Aluminum Frame



- IP68 Rated For Dust And Water Resistance



- Virtual Triple Antenna



- Available In White Ceramic And Black Ceramic Colors

