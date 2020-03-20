Tibagy



Posted: 2020-03-20 02:35

Oppo Find X2 Pro Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- 5G Network: Yes



- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)



- A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS)



- Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm (Ceramic) / 9.5mm (Leather)



- Weight: 217 Grams (Ceramic) / 200 Grams (Leather)



- Display 6,7" Amoled (~513 PPI Pixel Density) With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling, HDR10+ Support And Corning Gorila Glass 6



- 512 GigaBytes Internal Memory (UFS 3.0)



- No Expansive Memory Up



- 12 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5



- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)

(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)



- GPU Adreno 650



- Android 10 With ColorOS 7.1 UI



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Triple Camera System 48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle And Telephoto) With OIS, 5X Optical Zoom, HDR And Dual Led Flash



- CamCorder 4K (2160p @60/30 FPS) With EIS, 4K HDR And Slow Motion FullHD (1080p @120 FPS)



- 32 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With EIS, HDR, Display Flash And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @30 FPS)



- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display, Optical)



- Stereo Speakers



- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic



- IP65/IP68 Certified (Dust/Water Proof Over 1.5 Meter And 30 Minutes)



- Build: Glass Front (Gorilla Glass 6), Ceramic Back Or Leather Back And Aluminum Frame



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4260 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 65W (100% In 38 Min)



- Available In Black (Ceramic), Orange (Leather) And Lamborghini Edition Colors

