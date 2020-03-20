|
|Oppo Find X2 Pro Announced
|Tibagy
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Oppo Find X2 Pro Key Features:
- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
- 5G Network: Yes
- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)
- A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS)
- Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm (Ceramic) / 9.5mm (Leather)
- Weight: 217 Grams (Ceramic) / 200 Grams (Leather)
- Display 6,7" Amoled (~513 PPI Pixel Density) With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling, HDR10+ Support And Corning Gorila Glass 6
- 512 GigaBytes Internal Memory (UFS 3.0)
- No Expansive Memory Up
- 12 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5
- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)
- GPU Adreno 650
- Android 10 With ColorOS 7.1 UI
- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)
- Triple Camera System 48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle And Telephoto) With OIS, 5X Optical Zoom, HDR And Dual Led Flash
- CamCorder 4K (2160p @60/30 FPS) With EIS, 4K HDR And Slow Motion FullHD (1080p @120 FPS)
- 32 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With EIS, HDR, Display Flash And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @30 FPS)
- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display, Optical)
- Stereo Speakers
- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic
- IP65/IP68 Certified (Dust/Water Proof Over 1.5 Meter And 30 Minutes)
- Build: Glass Front (Gorilla Glass 6), Ceramic Back Or Leather Back And Aluminum Frame
- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4260 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 65W (100% In 38 Min)
- Available In Black (Ceramic), Orange (Leather) And Lamborghini Edition Colors
OPPO Find X2 Series | Unboxing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hu5iwW6DhI
Oppo Find X2 Pro: One-Upping The Champ ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9arevpoH-4g
Oppo Find X2 Pro: Amazing Review
https://www.gsmarena.com/oppo_find_x2_pro-review-2085.php
Oppo Find X2 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: HUGE Sensor Camera Shootout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV-3S0vouDU
Oppo Find X2 Pro Camera Review By DXOMark
https://www.dxomark.com/oppo-find-x2-pro-camera-review/
