Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Max Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600



- Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual Band, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Wi - Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0 With A2DP, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector And NFC



- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Galileo And Beidou



- Dimensions: 165.5 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm



- Weight: 209 Grams.



- Display 6,67" IPS LCD FullHD+ (~395 Ppi Pixel Density) With Corning Gorilla Glass 5



- Always-On Display



- 64 Or 128 GigaBytes Memory Internal



- Expansive Memory Up 1 Terabyte



- 6 Or 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR4



- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Dual Core Kyro 460 Gold 2.30 GHz And Hexa Core Kyro 460 Silver 1.80 GHz)

(SemiConductor Technology 8 nm LPP)



- GPU Adreno 618 (Octa Core Graphics)



- Android 10 With MIUI 10 UI



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Quadruple Camera System 64.1 MP (Wide Angle) + 8 MP (Ultra Wide Angle) + 5 MP (Macro Camera) + 2 MP (Depth Sensor) With EIS And Led Flash



- CamCorder UltraHD (2160p @30 FPS)



- 32 MP Front Facing Camera With Display Flash And HDR (1080p @30 FPS Video Capture And VideoCalling)



- FM Radio



- Display Fingerprint (Side Mounted)



- Face Recognition



- Main Body: Front Glass, Plastic Body



- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 5020 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging Technology 33W



- Available In Aurora Blue, Glacier White And Interstellar Black Colors

