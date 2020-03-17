Esato
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Announced
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
Posted: 2020-03-17 04:40
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Max Key Features:

- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

- 4G Network: LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600

- Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual Band, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Wi - Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0 With A2DP, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector And NFC

- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Galileo And Beidou

- Dimensions: 165.5 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm

- Weight: 209 Grams.

- Display 6,67" IPS LCD FullHD+ (~395 Ppi Pixel Density) With Corning Gorilla Glass 5

- Always-On Display

- 64 Or 128 GigaBytes Memory Internal

- Expansive Memory Up 1 Terabyte

- 6 Or 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR4

- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Dual Core Kyro 460 Gold 2.30 GHz And Hexa Core Kyro 460 Silver 1.80 GHz)
(SemiConductor Technology 8 nm LPP)

- GPU Adreno 618 (Octa Core Graphics)

- Android 10 With MIUI 10 UI

- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)

- Quadruple Camera System 64.1 MP (Wide Angle) + 8 MP (Ultra Wide Angle) + 5 MP (Macro Camera) + 2 MP (Depth Sensor) With EIS And Led Flash

- CamCorder UltraHD (2160p @30 FPS)

- 32 MP Front Facing Camera With Display Flash And HDR (1080p @30 FPS Video Capture And VideoCalling)

- FM Radio

- Display Fingerprint (Side Mounted)

- Face Recognition

- Main Body: Front Glass, Plastic Body

- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic

- Standard Battery Li-Ion 5020 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging Technology 33W

- Available In Aurora Blue, Glacier White And Interstellar Black Colors
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Brings Back The Big Screen Experience

https://www.gsmarena.com/redm[....]reen_experience-news-41959.php
