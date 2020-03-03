Tibagy



Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- 5G Network: Yes



- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)



- GPS With A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou And QZSS



- Dimensions: 177 x 83,2 x 10,1 mm



- Weight: 253 Grams.



- Display 7,1" Amoled QHD+ (~483 PPI Pixel Density) With With HDR 10, Alaways On Display, 120Hz High-Refresh Rate, 270Hz Touch-Sampling And Corning Gorila Glass 6



- 256 GigaBytes Internal Memory (UFS 3.0)



- No Expansive Memory Up



- 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR4X Or 12 Gigabytes Ram LPDDR5



- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)

(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)



- GPU Adreno 650



- Android 10



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Triple Camera System 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle And Depth Field) With Laser AutoFocus, HDR And Led Flash



- CamCorder 4K (2160p @60 FPS) With EIS, HDR And Super Slow Motion HD (720p @1920 FPS)



- 20 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With EIS And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @60 FPS)



- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Side Mounted)



- Stereo Speakers



- Pop-Up Triggers



- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 5000 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 65W



- Available In Black/Grey Color

