Esato
News Forum Phones Photos Reviews Themes Wallpapers

Forum > General discussions > Other manufacturers > Realme X50 Pro 5G Announced

Visitors browsing this topic: 4
Add to Bookmarks
Posts:

Account:

Author Realme X50 Pro 5G Announced
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-02-26 03:30
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post


Realme X50 Pro 5G Key Features:

- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600

- 5G Network: Yes

- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)

- GPS With A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

- Dimensions: 159 x 74,2 x 8,9 mm

- Weight: 205 Grams.

- Display 6,44" Super Amoled FullHD+ (~409 PPI Pixel Density) With HDR10+, 90Hz Refresh, 180Hz Touch-Sensing And Corning Gorila Glass 6

- 128 Or 256 GigaBytes Internal Memory (UFS 3.1)

- Expansive Memory Up To 1 Terabyte

- 6, 8 Or 12 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5

- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)

- GPU Adreno 650

- Android 10 With Realme UI 1.0

- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)

- Quadruple Camera System 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Wide Angle, Telephoto, Ultra Wide Angle And Depth Field) With EIS, 2X Optical Zoom, HDR And Led Flash

- CamCorder 4K (2160p @30 FPS) With EIS

- Dual Camera System 32 MP + 8 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With EIS, HDR And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @120/30 FPS)

- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Side Mounted)

- Stereo Speakers

- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic

- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4200 mAh (Non-Removable) With SuperDart Flash Charge 65W (100% In 35 Min)

- Available In Moss Green, Rust Red Color
[ This Message was edited by: Tibagy on 2020-02-26 02:40 ]
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-02-26 03:40
Reply with quoteEdit/Delete This PostPrint this post
Hands-On

https://www.gsmarena.com/realme_x50_pro_hands_on-review-2068.php
Access the forum with a mobile phone via esato.mobi
Archive
Sitemap | Contact | About   