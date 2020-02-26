Tibagy



Vivo iQOO 3 5G Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- 5G Network: Yes



- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)



- GPS With A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO



- Dimensions: 158.5 x 74.9 x 9.2 mm



- Weight: 214.5 Grams.



- Display 6,44" Super Amoled FullHD+ (~409 PPI Pixel Density) With HDR10+, 60Hz Refresh, 180Hz Touch-Sensing And Corning Gorila Glass 6



- 128 Or 256 GigaBytes Internal Memory (UFS 3.1)



- Expansive Memory Up To 1 Terabyte



- 6, 8 Or 12 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5



- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)

(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)



- GPU Adreno 650



- Android 10 With iQOO UI 1.0



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Quadruple Camera System 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP (Wide Angle, Telephoto, Ultra Wide Angle And Depth Field) With EIS, 2X Optical Zoom, HDR And Led Flash



- CamCorder 4K (2160p @60/30 FPS) With EIS



- 16 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With EIS, HDR And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @30 FPS)



- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display, Optical)



- Stereo Speakers



- AK4377A Independent Audio Chip With Hi-Res Audio Certification



- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic



- Monster Touch Buttons Capacitive Triggers



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4400 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 55W



- Available In Volcano Orange, Tornado Black And Quantum Silver Color

