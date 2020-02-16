Esato
Tibagy
Sony Xperia Z1
Joined: Dec 08, 2013
Posts: > 500
From: Mundu Berria
PM, WWW
Posted: 2020-02-16 17:45
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G Key Features:

- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600

- 5G Network: Yes

- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct, Wi - Fi HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP/LE/APT-X HD, NFC, MicroUSB v3.1 And Type-C 1.0 (Reversible Connector)

- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo And QZSS

- Dimensions: 162.6 x 74.8 x 9 mm

- Weight: 208 Grams.

- Display 6,67" Super Amoled FullHD+ (~386 PPI Pixel Density) With HDR 10, 90Hz Rate Refresh, 180Hz Touch Sensing And Corning Gorilla Glass 5

- 256 Or 512 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 3.0)

- No Expansive Memory Up

- 8 Or 12 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR5

- CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (1 x Kyro 585 2.84 Ghz, Triple Core Kyro 585 2.42 GHz And Quad Core Kyro 585 Silver 1.80 GHz)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+ LPP)

- GPU Adreno 650

- Android 10 With MIUI 11 UI

- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)

- Quadruple Camera System 108 MP + 20 MP + 12 + 8 MP (Wide Angle, Ultra Wide Angle, Portrait And Telephoto) With OIS, Laser Auto Focus, Optical Zoom 2X, 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom And Triple Led Flash True Tone

- CamCorder 8K (4320p @30 FPS) With EIS, HDR Mode And Super Slow Motion FullHD (1080p @960 FPS)

- 20 MP Front Facing Camera Wide Angle Lens With Fixed Focus, Display Flash And CamCorder FullHD (1080p @30 FPS)

- FingerPrint Sensor Reader (Under Display)

- Stereo Speakers

- Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic

- IP65/IP68 Certified (Dust/Water Proof Over 1.5 Meter And 30 Minutes)

- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4500 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 50W

- Available In Pearl White And Starry Blue Colors
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro And Mi 10 Arrive With 108MP Camera And Snapdragon 865

https://www.gsmarena.com/xiao[....]_snapdragon_865-news-41515.php
#MiAcademy: The Secret Behind 108MP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8U9QbqEyct8
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G Audio Review By DXOMark Mobile

https://www.dxomark.com/xiaomi-mi-10-pro-audio-review/
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G Camera Review By DXOMARK Mobile: The New King Of Cameraphones

https://www.dxomark.com/xiaomi-mi-10-pro-camera-review/
