Huawei Nova 6 Key Features:



- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100



- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600



- 5G Network: 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700), SA/NSA



- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)



- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct/HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP, NFC, InfraRed, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector And USB Host



- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo And QZSS



- Dimensions: Unfolded: 162.7 x 75.8 x 9 mm



- Weight: 212 Grams.



- Display 6,57" LTPS IPS LCD FullHD+ (~401 PPI Pixel Density) With Awalys On Display



- 128 And 256 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 2.1)



- No Expansive Memory Up



- 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR4X



- CPU HiSilicon Kirin 990 (Dual - Core 2.86 GHz Cortex A76, Dual - Core 2.36 GHz Cortex A76 And Quad - Core 1.95 GHz Cortex A55)

(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+EUV)



- GPU Mali-G76 MP16 (HexaDeca Core Graphics @720 MHz)



- NPU Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-Network Processing Unit)



- Android 10 With Emotion UI 10



- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)



- Triple Camera System 40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP (Wide Angle + Ultra Wide Angle + TelePhoto) Variable Aperture (Software), OIS, EIS, 3 X Optical Zoom, Laser Autofocus And Flash Led



- CamCorder UltraHD (2160p @60/30 FPS) And Slow Motion HD (720p @960 FPS) With EIS



- 32 MP + 8 MP Front Facing Camera With Auto Focus, Display Flash And HDR (2160p @30 FPS Video Capture And VideoCalling)



- Fingerprint (Side Mounted)



- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4200 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 40W



- Build: Front/Back Glass (Gorilla Glass 6) And Aluminum Frame



- Virtual Triple Antenna



- Available In Black, Blue, Red And Provence Colors

