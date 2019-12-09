Esato
Author Huawei Nova 6 Announced
Huawei Nova 6 Key Features:

- 3G Network: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

- 4G Network: LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600

- 5G Network: 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500), 79(4700), SA/NSA

- Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By)

- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual Band, DLNA, Wi - Fi Direct/HotSpot, Bluetooth v5.1 With A2DP, NFC, InfraRed, Type-C 1.0 Reversible Connector And USB Host

- GPS With A-GPS Support, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo And QZSS

- Dimensions: Unfolded: 162.7 x 75.8 x 9 mm

- Weight: 212 Grams.

- Display 6,57" LTPS IPS LCD FullHD+ (~401 PPI Pixel Density) With Awalys On Display

- 128 And 256 GigaBytes Memory Internal (UFS 2.1)

- No Expansive Memory Up

- 8 GigaBytes Ram LPDDR4X

- CPU HiSilicon Kirin 990 (Dual - Core 2.86 GHz Cortex A76, Dual - Core 2.36 GHz Cortex A76 And Quad - Core 1.95 GHz Cortex A55)
(SemiConductor Technology 7 nm+EUV)

- GPU Mali-G76 MP16 (HexaDeca Core Graphics @720 MHz)

- NPU Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-Network Processing Unit)

- Android 10 With Emotion UI 10

- Office Document Viewer (Word, Excel, PowerPoint And Reader PDF)

- Triple Camera System 40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP (Wide Angle + Ultra Wide Angle + TelePhoto) Variable Aperture (Software), OIS, EIS, 3 X Optical Zoom, Laser Autofocus And Flash Led

- CamCorder UltraHD (2160p @60/30 FPS) And Slow Motion HD (720p @960 FPS) With EIS

- 32 MP + 8 MP Front Facing Camera With Auto Focus, Display Flash And HDR (2160p @30 FPS Video Capture And VideoCalling)

- Fingerprint (Side Mounted)

- Standard Battery Li-Ion 4200 mAh (Non-Removable) With Fast Battery Charging 40W

- Build: Front/Back Glass (Gorilla Glass 6) And Aluminum Frame

- Virtual Triple Antenna

- Available In Black, Blue, Red And Provence Colors
[ This Message was edited by: Tibagy on 2019-12-09 01:40 ]
Huawei Nova 6 5G Front Camera Review By DXOMark

https://www.dxomark.com/huawei-nova-6-5g-front-camera-review/

P.S: The New King Of Selfie

